Addiction Studies: Delaware, Maryland and Virginia

At 2:34 am Sunday morning deputies were called to the Royal Farms Store, at 7900 Royalty Way, in Salisbury in response to a shooting. When deputies arrived, they learned that a physical altercation took place that led to one person producing a handgun and began firing. A female customer not involved in the altercation received minor injuries and was transported to PRMC. Police said a short time later two additional victims arrived at PRMC in their personal vehicle.