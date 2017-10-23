Virginia Hospital Cuts Reliance on Post-surgery Opioids

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- A Virginia hospital has been able to reduce opioid use and send patients home for the hospital earlier under a series of new surgery protocols.



The Enhanced Recovery Program at Bon Secours Richmond Health System's St. Mary's Hospital has reduced reliance on post-operative opioids by 80 percent since it was established last year for patients undergoing colorectal surgery.



The protocols include allowing patients to have clear liquids up to two hours before surgery, providing a nutritional supplement a couple days before surgery and relying on non-opioid painkillers like Tylenol.



The program is also reducing time spent in the hospital by two days.



Bon Secours is considering expanded use of the protocols.