Verizon FiOS Refuses to Accept WBOC's Efforts to Restore Service

Posted: 10/23/2017 10:58:00 -04:00


SALISBURY, Md.- WBOC has repeatedly reached out to officials at Verizon FiOS urging them to restore WBOC-TV, FOX21 and Antenna TV to their lineup. Unfortunately, Verizon continues to make unreasonable demands as a condition of restoring service. As a result, Verizon FiOS customers continue to pay for channels they no longer receive.

Verizon FiOS suddenly dropped WBOC-TV, FOX 21 and Antenna TV from its channel lineup on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 after six months of negotiating failed to result in an agreement for carriage.

“We have bent over backwards and made extremely reasonable offers as a means of moving forward,” says Craig Jahelka, president of Draper Media. “However, Verizon insists on getting a sweetheart deal compared to other companies. Verizon wants to take our free over-the-air programming and resell it at a substantial profit without fairly compensating us. At the same time, Verizon continues to charge its viewers the same rates they paid when Verizon did carry our stations. As a result, Verizon FiOS customers are paying for channels Verizon refuses to deliver.”

Verizon continues to make preposterous false claims that locally-owned WBOC is demanding unreasonable rate increases.

“However, during the time Verizon has blacked out our channels and lied to its customers about us, we’ve reached long-term agreements to continue delivery of our stations with other, larger providers here on Delmarva who recognize the value of our stations,” says Jahelka.

Verizon, the New York-based owner of Verizon FiOS, reported operating profit of nearly 27 BILLION dollars last year. This global giant wants to paint a local family-owned company here on Delmarva as the bad guy in this situation.

“They have a massive public relations department, unlimited financial resources and a team of lawyers all bullying us while demonstrating they truly don’t care about their customers here on Delmarva,” says Jahelka. That’s why he’s urging Verizon FiOS customers to call that company at 1-800-837-4966 and demand it bring back WBOC-TV, FOX21 and WBOC Classics. Customers can also drop Verizon and subscribe to another company that does carry our stations, which are also broadcast free over-the-air.

According to Nielsen Media Research, WBOC-TV and FOX21 are the most-watched channels on Verizon’s lineup. Yet Verizon won’t return those channels to its system. Verizon dropped WBOC-TV, FOX21 and Antenna TV three weeks ago with no advance warning. Since then Verizon customers have been unable to watch CBS or FOX network programming, professional football or WBOC’s award winning local news and local programming live on FiOS.

More information can be found here.

Draper Media comprises WBOC-TV, FOX21, WBOC Classics, Telemundo 42, and 102.5 WBOC-FM. Draper Media is locally-owned and operated by Draper Holdings.

