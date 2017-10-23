List of Rehab and Addiction-Related Resources for Delmarva

Addiction is never easy to overcome alone. If you or a loved one is looking for assistance overcoming your addiction, look below for a list of services near you:

Drug Rehabilitation Programs:

DELAWARE:

Delmarva Teen Challenge: http://www.delawareteenchallenge.org/

Enlightening men with life-controlling problems to the GOSPEL of Jesus Christ; & Empowering the spiritually hungry through RELATIONSHIP with Christ and His body; & Equipping the committed for SERVICE in Christ’s kingdom.

Serenity Properties: http://serenitypropertiesllc.com/

Serenity Properties is a set of homes that provides stable recovery housing for those seeking to recover from drug and alcohol abuse and addiction. The three homes for men and three for women provide dozens of beds, all within walking distance of transportation, jobs, meetings, stores, counseling, etc.

AMS of Delaware: http://www.amsdelaware.com/

The professional group of AMS Delaware, LLC is here to raise awareness and provide understanding from Addiction. We are an integrated healthcare provider with accessibility to individuals and families whose lives have been impacted by drug addiction. AMS of Delaware continues to cultivate a team of competent, compassionate personnel who are dedicated to individualized care and committed to continuously improving services. We use ongoing research and development to maintain an environment open to learning and to provide education to the community.

Connections: http://www.connectionscsp.org

Connections is a nonprofit organization that assists people with psychiatric and intellectual disabilities, as well as those with substance use disorders, homeless veterans and their families, families in crisis, and men and women who are incarcerated.

MARYLAND

Hudson Health Services, Inc.: http://www.hudson-health.org/

Hudson Health Services is non-profit organization that has been treating individuals with Substance-Use Disorders since 1980. We are a variable length of stay program that uses a multi-disciplinary, evidence based approach to educate patients about the Disease of Addiction and the tools necessary to establish and maintain sobriety.

White Flint Recovery: http://www.whiteflintrecoveryeasternshore.com/

White Flint Recovery offers a drug free, therapeutic treatment program. Our target population is criminal offenders that are chemically addicted, whose lifestyles have demonstrated a level of personal and social dysfunction requiring professional intervention and rehabilitation. Treatment is to be followed by referral to less restrictive community agencies, if indicated. White Flint Recovery treatment programs provide outpatient treatment services through intensive addictions evaluation, substance abuse education, group counseling and a drug testing program that focuses on the individual needs of the client to plan the course and frequency of treatment.

VIRGINIA

Eastern Shore Community Services: http://escsb.org/

The Eastern Shore Community Services Board (ESCSB) was formed in 1971 to provide mental health and substance abuse outpatient counseling services and vocational services and residences to the developmentally challenged in Northampton County and Accomack County, Virginia.

Right Path: https://rightpathaddictioncenters.com/location/suffolk-addiction-treatment-center/

Right Path is an outpatient treatment center that emphasizes combining evidence-based plans that have the highest success rates. Often referred to as MAT (medically assisted treatment), our physicians use medications such as BUPRENORPHINE, SUBOXONE, VIVITROL injections, and PROBUPHINE implants. Right Path’s model of treatment has a strong emphasis of coupling medication with counseling and support. This combination has been proven to be the most effective way to treat opioid/heroin/alcohol addiction compared to other more traditional methods.

Resources & Awareness:

Facing Addiction: https://www.facingaddiction.org/

Facing Addiction Inc. is a national non-profit organization dedicated to finding solutions to the addiction crisis by unifying the voice of the over 45 million Americans and their families directly impacted by addiction.

Talbot Goes Purple: https://www.talbotgoespurple.org/

Talbot Goes Purple is an initiative from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and Tidewater Rotary that empowers our youth and our community to ‘Go Purple’ as a sign of taking a stand against substance abuse.

Worcester County Warriors: https://wocowarriors.org/

The Worcester County Warriors Against Opiate Addiction began in April, 2016 when a few community moms who had sons that were addicted to heroin joined forces to fight the drug in their community. When it became evident that many parents and others in Worcester County were dealing with the same issue, they decided to form an army against opiates and the Worcester County Warriors were born. In the short time that the Warriors have existed, the entire county has risen in support of this passionate battle. The Warriors have become a force to be reckoned with and they welcome anyone to join them in fighting the scourge that is threatening the people of our beautiful county.

Drug-Free Delaware: https://www.drug-freedelaware.org/

A community working together to design a drug-free county to prevent underage drinking, the use of illegal drugs, and misuse of prescription medicines. Our partners are unified individuals and organizations from every sector of the community caring about and working together.

Drug Free Va: http://drugfreeva.org/

The mission of the Sink or Swim initiative is to build broad awareness of issues related to drug addiction and be an information resource for individuals and families impacted by drug use.