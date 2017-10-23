States to Ask Judge to Keep Health Subsidies Cut by Trump

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is working with the Dewey Beach Police Department with an investigation of a fatal motor vehicle crash on Coastal Highway in the area of Salisbury and New Orleans St. Saturday night.More
At 2:34 am Sunday morning deputies were called to the Royal Farms Store, at 7900 Royalty Way, in Salisbury in response to a shooting. When deputies arrived, they learned that a physical altercation took place that led to one person producing a handgun and began firing. A female customer not involved in the altercation received minor injuries and was transported to PRMC. Police said a short time later two additional victims arrived at PRMC in their personal vehicle.More
Maryland State Police arrested 25-year-old Davonta M. Braxton, of Baltimore, Md.
Officers say Braxton is charged in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Edmond St. Clair, who was a student at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES). Braxton has been a student at the university, but is not currently enrolled, according to school records.More
