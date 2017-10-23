People Raise Concern Over Smoking Outside the Wicomico Public Library

SALISBURY, Md.- Lighting up outside the Wicomico Public Library has sparked some controversy.

Some people took to Facebook to voice their concerns over people smoking too close to the Wicomico Public Library.

The building currently has multiple signs lining the building that say "no smoking."

Right now the current policy enforces smokers to stay 25 feet away from the building. It is a rule that Shaniah Dennis of Salisbury said many people don't follow.

"They'll be like right in front of the door smoking and then you'll see like the babies and the mom and dad coming out and they'll still just stand there smoking a cigarette like they don't even care," Dennis said.

Alicia White of Salisbury agreed with parents' frustration and said, " I mean I completely understand. A lot of kids that come in and out of here with smoke - especially secondhand smoke 0 I heard it kills so."

Smoker and parent, Michelle Bradley, said there could be an easy solution.

"In order to help enforce their policy it might do them some good to maybe around the corner here have a little smokers area like most businesses," Bradley said.

Wicomico Public Library officials said they have been made aware of this issue and try to keep smokers away from the doors at all times.