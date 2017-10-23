Vegetation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland SHA Spraying Route 50 for Vegetation Control

MARYLAND - The Maryland State Highway Administration has been spraying chemicals to control vegetation along US Route 50.

Maryland SHA spokesperson Bob Rager said, "The primary purpose of these efforts was to clear the area around critical drainage ditches, enabling them to perform as intended and also making them easier for shop crews to maintain via mowing and other mechanical efforts."

SHA uses two different chemicals for this process, neither of which harmful to local wildlife, according to Rager.

Rager explained that the chemicals being used include herbicide, which is used to clear woody plants and vines in and along the ditches.

According to Rager, the second part of this process involves a tree bud inhibitor known as Krenite.

"This product is sprayed in a very tall pattern, often covering 10-15 feet, to control growth and foliage of low branches without impacting the overall vitality of the tree," Rager said. 

Rager said another purpose for spraying the brush is to facilitate mechanical maintenance of the ditches and keeping a clear path along the ditchline for mowers and brush cutters.

