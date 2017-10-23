Maryland Governor Sends National Guard to US Virgin Islands - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Governor Sends National Guard to US Virgin Islands

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Gov. Larry Hogan is sending 100 soldiers from the Maryland National Guard to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Hogan said Monday they will help with ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane Irma at the request of Gov. Kenneth Mapp, who is governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Members of the 200th Military Police Company from Catonsville will be deployed for up to 30 days to help with local law enforcement and to guard infrastructure.

Hogan also has authorized members of the 729th Quartermaster Composite Supply Company to help water purification efforts in Puerto Rico. Two systems being used by the company can purify 1,200 gallons of water an hour.

