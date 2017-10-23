Police Search for Georgetown Theft Suspects

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking for assistance in locating two women accused of stealing from vehicles in the Georgetown area.

Samantrece M. Phillips and Patrice S. Batton, both of Frankford, are wanted for multiple counts of felony theft of a senior, criminal trespass and conspiracy.

According to police, the women are wanted for thefts from vehicles along Leah Street in the Fish Hook Mobile Home Park. The incidents allegedly occurred on Sept. 24.

If anyone has any information on the location of the women, they're asked to contact Detective T. Powell at 302-752-3807. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.