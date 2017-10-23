UMES Students Find Closure in Arrest Made for Unsolved Murder - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

UMES Students Find Closure in Arrest Made for Unsolved Murder

Posted: 10/23/2017 16:25:00 -04:00

Princess Anne, Md.- Students and staff at University of Maryland Eastern Shore say they're feeling a wave of relief after Maryland State Police arrested someone for a murder on campus.

Davonta M. Braxton, a 25-year-old from Baltimore, was arrested on the UMES campus around 10:30 a.m. on Friday in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Edmond St. Clair.

St. Clair was a student at UMES at the time of the incident. Braxton has been a student at the university in the past, but is not currently enrolled, according to school records.

"We have that closure, we have that okay... this is what happened. This is who did it, perfect. I can move forward, we can process," UMES Senior Owanaemi Davies said.

UMES officials are also coming forward and thanking the police force for their hard work and dedication to this case.

"We don't want to be in a situation like this, no university wants to be in a situation like this where you have an unresolved incident, but the law enforcement really did a fantastic job bring closure to this incident," Interim Vice President at UMES J. Michael Harpe said.

Some students explained their working to move past the situation and focus more on the future.

"We have to come to school to learn and grown and everyday we need positivity and motivation and encouragement," UMES Senior, Roshequa Simpson said.

Social media is playing a role in connection alumni who attended UMES during the time St. Clair was killed.

"Alumni who do reach out have said this case has really bothered them. And I have seen hashtags and things on facebook... people saying finally," Davies said.

The university is now working to close this chapter of history, but they're making sure to not forget St. Clair. According to a statement put out by the university, UMES has reached out to St. Clair's family. They say they'll always remember him as a student with a deep love of music.

"Relif is the biggest thing we're dealing with here because again this was something that was an open case and nobody had any idea of where we were or where we stood in reguards to solving that situaion," Harpe said.

