Princess Anne Man Charged With Assault

Posted: 10/23/2017 17:05:00 -04:00 Updated:
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- A Princess Anne man is behind bars on assault charges, according to police.

Aaron Devin Jones, 33, was charged with first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property less than $1,000 in regards to an incident that occurred at the Princess Anne Townhouses on Aug. 26.

Jones was seen by a District Court Commissioner, who issued a temporary commitment. He was then released into the custody of the Somerset County Detention Center. 

    The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is working with the Dewey Beach Police Department with an investigation of a fatal motor vehicle crash on Coastal Highway in the area of Salisbury and New Orleans St. Saturday night.

    At 2:34 am Sunday morning deputies were called to the Royal Farms Store, at 7900 Royalty Way, in Salisbury in response to a shooting. When deputies arrived, they learned that a physical altercation took place that led to one person producing a handgun and began firing. A female customer not involved in the altercation received minor injuries and was transported to PRMC. Police said a short time later two additional victims arrived at PRMC in their personal vehicle.

    Maryland State Police arrested 25-year-old Davonta M. Braxton, of Baltimore, Md.

    Officers say Braxton is charged in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Edmond St. Clair, who was a student at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES). Braxton has been a student at the university, but is not currently enrolled, according to school records.

