Mid-Shore Counties Receive Grant to Fight Homelessness

Posted: 10/23/2017 17:48:00 -04:00

 

EASTON, Md. - Take a tour inside Willie Curry's Easton home and you'll see just how much it means to him.

He's rented his house for four years now. Before that, Curry was homeless.

"It was very stressful to me," Curry said.

Right across the street is his landlord - an organization called the Neighborhood Service Center.

It's one of many oranizations along the mid-shore that recently received part of an Emergency Solutions Grant from the state - totaling nearly $500,000.

The money will help not just find people homes but help them find food and clothing too.

The grant is nothing new. It's been going on for about 10 years now. This year, the Neighborhood Service Center got about $80,000 from the grant.

But even with all that money, Neighborhood Service Center's Director, Marilyn Neal, says it's still not enough

"We need four times what we have to even begin to address the homeless population within our county," Neal said.

And it's not getting easier.

According to the Jeanine Beasley of Midshore Behavorial Health, the number of homeless went down by about 13 percent between 2015 and 2016. The next year, the number rose by 10 percent.

They're umbers that aren't helping organizations like the Neigborhood Service Center and the people they serve.

Curry says it's money he's still grateful for but also says is not enough.

"I think you need more, but you got to start with something," Curry said.

 

 

 

