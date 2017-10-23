Police Searching for Van Involved in Georgetown Hit and Run - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Searching for Van Involved in Georgetown Hit and Run

GEORGETOWN, Del. -- Delaware State Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a car involved in a hit and run crash. 

It happened Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. Police said 61-year-old Georgetown woman stopped on Zoar Road in the area of Cedar Lane and got out of her car to move a wheelbarrow out of the center of the road. While she was doing this, the woman was hit by a van driving westbound on Zoar Road. The van didn't stop and continued driving westbound, police said. 

Police said the woman was transported to Nanticoke Hospital where she was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses described the car as a white Ford construction van, police said. Delaware State Police ask that anyone with information to call Corporal R. Albert at 302-752-3861, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

 

 

 

  Fatal Crash on Coastal Highway in Dewey Beach

    The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is working with the Dewey Beach Police Department with an investigation of a fatal motor vehicle crash on Coastal Highway in the area of Salisbury and New Orleans St. Saturday night.

  Update: Three Victims Sent to Hospital After Shooting at Royals Farms in Salisbury

    At 2:34 am Sunday morning deputies were called to the Royal Farms Store, at 7900 Royalty Way, in Salisbury in response to a shooting. When deputies arrived, they learned that a physical altercation took place that led to one person producing a handgun and began firing. A female customer not involved in the altercation received minor injuries and was transported to PRMC. Police said a short time later two additional victims arrived at PRMC in their personal vehicle.

  Police Arrest A Baltimore Man for Unsolved Murder of UMES Student

    Maryland State Police arrested 25-year-old Davonta M. Braxton, of Baltimore, Md.

    Officers say Braxton is charged in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Edmond St. Clair, who was a student at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES). Braxton has been a student at the university, but is not currently enrolled, according to school records.

