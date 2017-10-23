Police Searching for Van Involved in Georgetown Hit and Run

GEORGETOWN, Del. -- Delaware State Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a car involved in a hit and run crash.

It happened Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. Police said 61-year-old Georgetown woman stopped on Zoar Road in the area of Cedar Lane and got out of her car to move a wheelbarrow out of the center of the road. While she was doing this, the woman was hit by a van driving westbound on Zoar Road. The van didn't stop and continued driving westbound, police said.

Police said the woman was transported to Nanticoke Hospital where she was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses described the car as a white Ford construction van, police said. Delaware State Police ask that anyone with information to call Corporal R. Albert at 302-752-3861, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.