Delaware State Police Investigate Rehoboth Shooting

Delaware State Police Investigate Rehoboth Shooting

Posted: 10/23/2017 21:40:00 -04:00 Updated:
(Image: MGN) (Image: MGN)

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 37,000 block of Johnston Street Monday night.

According to police, the shooting happened around 7:45 pm. The victim was shot somewhere in his lower extremities. The victim was sent to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Delaware State Police are investigating but do not have a suspect.

