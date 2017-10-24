Police Charge Houston Man With Fifth DUI in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Del. -- Delaware State Police have arrested a Houston man after he was involved in a single vehicle crash and found to be under the influence of alcohol for the fifth time.

According to police, Daniel E. Taylor, 48 of Houston, was driving near the 9000 block of Memory Road when police found that the car had crashed into a tree. It happened around 4:53 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said they completed a DUI investigation after they detected the odor of alcohol. A computer check also revealed he had four previous DUI convictions, the first offense happening in 1991.

Taylor was transported back to Troop 5 in Bridgeville where he was charged with his fifth offense for driving under the influence of alcohol, among other charges, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $6103.00 cash only bond, police said.