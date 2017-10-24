Delaware Family Receives Soldier's WWII Bronze Star - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Family Receives Soldier's WWII Bronze Star

Posted: 10/24/2017 09:03:00 -04:00 Updated:
U.S. Sen. Tom Carper on Monday presented the family of the late Private First Class James Davis Jr. with the Bronze Star and Purple Heart medals for Davis’ service in the U.S. Army. Photo: Sen. Carper’s office. U.S. Sen. Tom Carper on Monday presented the family of the late Private First Class James Davis Jr. with the Bronze Star and Purple Heart medals for Davis’ service in the U.S. Army. Photo: Sen. Carper’s office.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WBOC/AP)- A Delaware family of a man killed in World War II during the Normandy invasion has received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart on his behalf, more than 70 years after his death.

Sen. Tom Carper presented the medals Monday to the descendants of James W. Davis Jr. The Army private first class was killed in July 1944 at age 25. Newly discovered records show he died saving the lives of fellow soldiers.

Carper's office helped uncover some of Davis' war records, prompting the belated military recognition.

“It is the honor of my lifetime to be able to present the families of our fallen soldiers with information about their loved ones and the medals that they earned serving our country,” said Carper, a U.S. Navy veteran. “Our office works hard to give back to our veterans and their families, whether it’s connecting them with employment and benefits, or in this case, helping family members piece together the history of their father’s life and death. It is truly the greatest honor to serve my fellow veterans and their families.”

Davis' family, who live in Smyrna, received the medals at a ceremony in Wilmington.

