Public Hearings Set on Proposed Delmarva Power Rate Hikes in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Delaware residents will get the chance to weigh in on proposed rate hikes sought by Delmarva Power.



The Newark-based utility is seeking a 6 percent jump in electricity rates and a 9 percent hike in natural gas rates.



Power company officials say the money would be used to pay for infrastructure upgrades.



The proposed increases would raise the average monthly bill for a Delaware home by about $5.50 for electricity and $4 for natural gas.



Public meetings on the proposal are scheduled for Tuesday evening in Dover and Wednesday evening in Millsboro.