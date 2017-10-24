Public Hearings Set on Proposed Delmarva Power Rate Hikes in Delaware

Public Hearings Set on Proposed Delmarva Power Rate Hikes in Del - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Delaware residents will get the chance to weigh in on proposed rate hikes sought by Delmarva Power.

The Newark-based utility is seeking a 6 percent jump in electricity rates and a 9 percent hike in natural gas rates.

Power company officials say the money would be used to pay for infrastructure upgrades.

The proposed increases would raise the average monthly bill for a Delaware home by about $5.50 for electricity and $4 for natural gas.

Public meetings on the proposal are scheduled for Tuesday evening in Dover and Wednesday evening in Millsboro.

