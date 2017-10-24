Attack Addiction Fights Delmarva's Drug Crisis - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Attack Addiction Fights Delmarva's Drug Crisis

Posted: 10/24/2017 10:03:00 -04:00 Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Addiction resource group Attack Addiction is a statewide organization, but their Sussex County Chapter mainly serves families and individuals impacted by addiction.

"We try to raise community awareness, we try to get rid of the stigma attached to addiction," explains chapter leader Pauline Powell. "We offer resources to people looking for help. We offer information and one of the big things we do is we try to educate."

Powell and her husband started the Sussex County Chapter after one of their family members struggled with addiction. Powell says she realized then how difficult it was to find resources in the community. Her group helps put people in touch with myriad organizations involved in fighting addiction, but does not give official recommendations as they are a non-profit. Powell says speaking freely is key in ending the stigma surrounding drug abuse.

"It's by communication and by open honesty that we can really get people engaged in speaking about what is going on in our communities," she says. "Because too many people are dying. There are too many people getting addicted to very very dangerous substances."

Attack Addiction's Sussex County Chapter meets twice a month at the Bethel United Methodist Church on Fourth Street in Lewes. The regular meeting is the third Wednesday of each month, where as support groups meet the first Wednesday of the month.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7hiNaKekPCQ" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Dover Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Dollar Tree

    Dover Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Dollar Tree

    10/24/2017 11:29:00 -04:002017-10-24 15:29:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 24 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-10-24 15:33:56 GMT
    The Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree on N. DuPont Highway.More
    The Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree on N. DuPont Highway.More

  • Delaware Family Receives Soldier's WWII Bronze Star

    Delaware Family Receives Soldier's WWII Bronze Star

    10/24/2017 09:03:00 -04:002017-10-24 13:03:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 24 2017 11:23 AM EDT2017-10-24 15:23:09 GMT
    U.S. Sen. Tom Carper on Monday presented the family of the late Private First Class James Davis Jr. with the Bronze Star and Purple Heart medals for Davis’ service in the U.S. Army. Photo: Sen. Carper’s office. U.S. Sen. Tom Carper on Monday presented the family of the late Private First Class James Davis Jr. with the Bronze Star and Purple Heart medals for Davis’ service in the U.S. Army. Photo: Sen. Carper’s office.
    A Delaware family of a man killed in World War II during the Normandy invasion has received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart on his behalf, more than 70 years after his death.More
    A Smyrna, Delaware family of a man killed in World War II during the Normandy invasion has received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart on his behalf, more than 70 years after his death.More

  • All 2017 White Marlin Open Winners to be Paid

    All 2017 White Marlin Open Winners to be Paid

    10/24/2017 10:57:00 -04:002017-10-24 14:57:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 24 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-10-24 14:59:58 GMT
    Photo: WBOCPhoto: WBOC
    White Marlin Open officials on Tuesday announced that all winners of the 2017 tournament will be paid. The announcement comes nearly two months after tournament officials had said that one of the winners had failed a polygraph test.More
    White Marlin Open officials on Tuesday announced that all winners of the 2017 tournament will be paid. The announcement comes nearly two months after tournament officials had said that one of the winners of this year's event had failed a polygraph test.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices