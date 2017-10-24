Attack Addiction Fights Delmarva's Drug Crisis

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Addiction resource group Attack Addiction is a statewide organization, but their Sussex County Chapter mainly serves families and individuals impacted by addiction.

"We try to raise community awareness, we try to get rid of the stigma attached to addiction," explains chapter leader Pauline Powell. "We offer resources to people looking for help. We offer information and one of the big things we do is we try to educate."

Powell and her husband started the Sussex County Chapter after one of their family members struggled with addiction. Powell says she realized then how difficult it was to find resources in the community. Her group helps put people in touch with myriad organizations involved in fighting addiction, but does not give official recommendations as they are a non-profit. Powell says speaking freely is key in ending the stigma surrounding drug abuse.

"It's by communication and by open honesty that we can really get people engaged in speaking about what is going on in our communities," she says. "Because too many people are dying. There are too many people getting addicted to very very dangerous substances."

Attack Addiction's Sussex County Chapter meets twice a month at the Bethel United Methodist Church on Fourth Street in Lewes. The regular meeting is the third Wednesday of each month, where as support groups meet the first Wednesday of the month.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7hiNaKekPCQ" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>