Man Critically Injured After Struck by Car in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Georgetown late Monday night.

Georgetown police said the incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. when a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier, operated by a 27-year-old Dagsboro woman, was traveling southbound on South DuPont Highway in the left lane and approaching College Park Drive in Georgetown.

Police said that is when the 23-year-old victim proceeded to walk eastbound across the southbound lanes of South DuPont Highway and into the path of the Chevrolet. Investigators said the victim was struck with the front of the Chevrolet, ultimately coming to rest in the median of South DuPont Highway. The driver of the Chevrolet immediately stopped and remained at the scene, police said.

The victim, identified as Dimitri Rich, of Georgetown, Del., was transported from the scene to Beebe Hospital with significant traumatic injuries. Police said that once stabilized, Rich was transferred to Christiana Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

The Chevrolet operator sustained no injuries, according to police. They also said drug or alcohol involvement is not being considered a factor on her behalf.

Georgetown police, with the assistance of Delaware State Police, are continuing their investigation into this incident. No charges have been filed at this time.