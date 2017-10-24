Dover Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Dollar Tree

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree on N. DuPont Highway.

Police say just before 9 p.m., an unknown black male suspect entered Dollar Tree wearing a black hat, sunglasses, black jacket, red plaid shirt, dark pants, and black/brown boots.

Officers say a 64-year-old female employee told the suspect that the store was closing in a couple of minutes and at that point, two other unknown black males entered the store and had a brief conversation with the suspect, then left. According to police, it is unknown if those men are affiliated with the incident.

Afterwards Dover Police say the female employee approached the suspect in one of the aisles and told him the store was closed. Then the suspect pulled out a knife and walked towards the victim as she approached the cash registers.

Police say the suspect demanded money, but the victim refused. The suspect grabbed the victim by her shirt, which caused her to fall to the ground.

Officers say the suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7111.