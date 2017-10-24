Wico County Council Looks to Keep Speed Cameras Off County Roads

SALIBURY, Md.- Wicomico County Council looks to repeal a law the authorizes the use of speed cameras.

Speed cameras have not been used on county roads since County Executive Bob Culver took office nearly three years ago and council wants to keep it that way.

"After talking with Sheriff Lewis we found that the monies that were brought in were not that great they were 49 thousand dollars a year is all that was brought in. Which, seemed to offend more people than it did help," Culver said.

While some believe these cameras have reaped many benefits when it comes to safety, Councilman Marc Kilmer said, "There's really been no evidence that the roads are any less safe or that there's any problems that has been caused by them not operating. So, we figured that we shouldn't have the law on the books if we're not going to use the cameras."

Cameras are still used in places like Salisbury and Fruitland.

It's an instrument the Salisbury Police Department said has deterred many accidents and has made streets safer.

Colonel Meienschein of the Salisbury Police Dept said, "Salisbury puts them in close proximity with schools. So we have them in all the school areas inside the city limits and that's because of the high influx of vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the morning and in the afternoon hours to prevent pedestrian accidents primarily."

Culver said even though council wants to repeal this law it could be brought back by a new council or executive in the future.