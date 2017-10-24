$15.5 Million Raised for Bayhealth Sussex Campus in Milford

MILFORD, Del. - A new large health campus in Sussex County now has a large amount of money to fund it.

Bayhealth officials announced Tuesday they've raised $15.5 million for the new Bayhealth Sussex Campus, which will include a 440,000 square foot hospital and specialty pediatric care center. Campaign Chairman Bill Strickland said over 800 individuals, families and businesses contributed.

"The folks that supported this campaign have seen that with this, it's going to provide their loved ones the best possible health care opportunities that we can possibly provide," he told WBOC.

Bayhealth's original fundraising goal was $15 million. At the fundraising announcement, Bayhealth Foundation President Lindsay Rhodenbaugh expressed extreme gratitude to everyone who contributed.

"To each and every one who has given and made a commitment, we say thank you," he said. "Thank you for the bottom of our hearts. Thank you for standing with Bayhealth in this enormous endeavor."

The hospital is set to open in 2019.