AT&T Wireless Customers Experiencing Outages on Maryland's Eastern Shore

SALISBURY, Md.- AT&T is currently experiencing problems with its wireless network resulting in a cellphone outage for the entire Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Somerset County Emergency Services.

County officials said AT&T is working on this issue, but it is not known when service will be restored. However, an AT&T representative told WBOC that service should be resolved by tomorrow at the latest. The representative also said service could be restored at any time within that time frame.

Meantime, Somerset County Emergency Officials advise AT&T customers with an emergency to use a landline phone to contact 911 or call from a cellphone that is on a different wireless carrier provider (Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, etc.)

If you have a medical condition that may require you to call 911, and you have an AT&T phone, but no landline, it is recommended you stay with someone who is able to call 911. Go to a friend or family member with working service, or have someone stay with you who has a working cellphone with a provider other than AT&T.

According to an online map, the outage is also affecting AT&T wireless customers in the Baltimore-Washington area and other parts of the Northeast.