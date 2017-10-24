Man Robbed On the Side of the Road in Frankford

FRANKFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery of a man parked in a disabled car along a Sussex County road.

It happened Monday around 11 p.m. on Roxana Road in Frankford. According to police, two men stopped as if they were going to try to help the 28-year-old man. The two men returned to their own car and got a handgun, then ordered the victim to get on the ground at gunpoint.

As the victim was on the ground, he was struck in the head with the handgun. The men took a wallet, jewelry and an undisclosed amount of cash from the disabled car before driving away, police said.

The victim sustained a minor injury to his head and refused medical treatment at the scene.

The suspect with the handgun was described as a white man between 25 to 30-years-old, who was between six-feet and six-foot-two-inches tall. He was wearing a light colored shirt and gray sweatpants. No description was provided for the second suspect.

If anyone has information in reference to the incident, they are asked to contact the Troop 4 Major Crimes Unite at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.