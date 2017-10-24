Salmonella Found in Chincoteague Chili Chowder Cook Off Attendee

ACCOMAC, Va. - The Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) in Richmond, Va., has identified a salmonella outbreak in those who attended the Chincoteague Chili Chowder Cook Off back in September.

Accomack County Health Department and the Foodborne Disease Epidemiology Team from the Virginia Department of Health continue to investigate event attendees who reported gastro-intestinal illness. Approximately 500 survey responses, from both ill and non-ill attendees, were recorded in 18 days.

Accomack County health officials say they are addressing issues that may have contributed to the outbreak by engaging event sponsors and vendors.

A final epidemiologic field report will be drafted within 30 days. Health officials will continue to assemble reports from Virginia and as many as nine other states where event attendees came from. However, the online attendee survey tool has been closed.

The Accomack County Health Department has received 180 reports of illnesses to date. Approximately half of those reported sought medical care, with 20 percent (36) receiving emergency room care and 10% (18) were hospitalized for one or more nights.