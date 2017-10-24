Maryland SHA Looks to Build Partnership with Worcester Tech High Students

NEWARK, Md. - As work continues on the major Route 113 widening project, the Maryland State Highway Administration is looking to involve Worcester Technical High School students in the project.

The Route 113 expansion project is now entering its final phase, expanding the final 4.3 miles of the highway into a four lane road.

"The widening project happens right here in the front yard of the school, and we really want the kids to be able to look outside and maybe see a future career for themselves in what we're up to," said Allen Myers Project Manager Laurie Bryan, who's working on the project.

A career student Laila Mirza definitely sees for herself, as she wants to be a chemical engineer.

"We're applying the skills we learn in the class and applying them to real world problems, so it's a cool experience because we're actually seeing how well we can do in a real world application," Mirza said.

SHA officials said students would likely work on tasks such as soil testing and project design.

SHA officials hosted a presentation at Worcester Technical High School Tuesday morning to gauge student interests in the Route 113 project.

Ideas presented will be used to develop a plan to get students out in the field and learning hands-on.