Laurel Man Arrested on Drug, Traffic Charges

Posted: 10/24/2017 16:57:00 -04:00 Updated:
SALISBURY, Md.- A Laurel man was arrested on drug and traffic charges after leading a deputy on a brief pursuit, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said.

Dwayne Horsey, 27, was traveling north while riding a Honda motorcycle on West Road in Salisbury and reportedly tried to speed up and leave the area after seeing a deputy, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy says he saw Horsey passing cars in a no passing zone and decided to follow him. Horsey drove towards the Delmar area at a high speed while running stop signs in an effort to elude the deputy, according to the sheriff's office.

The chase came to an end when Horsey came to an intersection where another deputy was waiting to assist. The deputies were able to stop Horsey's motorcycle and arrest him.

According to deputies, Horsey had two baggies of crack cocaine in his pocket. 

He was taken to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. He was charged with possession of crack cocaine, attempt to flee and elude, driving while suspended, driving without a license, negligent driving, aggressive driving, passing in a no passing zone, speeding, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle and unsafe lane changing. Following an initial appearance, Horsey was released on an unsecured bond of $5,000.

