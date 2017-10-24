Milford Man Raising Money to Help Cat with Rare Condition

MILFORD, Del. - A rare, painful condition in cats has one Milford man asking for help.

Joshua Wilson's cat Mihos was diagnosed with Plasma Cell Pododermatitis, a disease that causes foot pads to swell, ulcerate and bleed. He says he took his cat to a veterinarian, who told him Mihos needed surgery. Wilson says he's working as much as he can, but struggling to save enough money for the operation.

"I'm putting money aside for that, but it's still hard," he says. "I didn't know what option to take."

So Wilson started a GoFundMe page to help raise money to treat his beloved cat.

"Before I met him, I was depressed and down in the dumps," Wilson explains. "And now I feel like he's brought new life to me."

Dr. Misty Wright with the Millsboro Animal Hospital has not treated Mihos, but says it's hard to tell how the condition comes about.

"Pododermatitis is an inflammation of the foot that actually is associated with plasma cells or inflammatory cells that go there. The purpose of those cells are actually to fight of infection and to produce antibody," she says. "Unfortunately [with] pododermatitis we don't know a whole lot about why it happens but it has been associated with things like feline aids as well as herpes, virus and cell bacterial infections."

Wilson says Mihos is in good health aside from the pododermatitis, something Dr. Wright says is helpful for a cat's recovery.

"They can live a long life if they are treated appropriately as long as its not associated with aids or other diseases."

Wilson says Mihos is his inspiration to be positive.

"Every day I come home, he's in pain and I see him and he still manages to walk around the best he can," he says. "I just don't want to see anything happen to him. That would be devastating to me."

Wilson's fundraiser can be found here.