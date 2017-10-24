Milford Man Raising Money to Help Cat with Rare Condition - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Milford Man Raising Money to Help Cat with Rare Condition

Posted: 10/24/2017 18:06:00 -04:00 Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

MILFORD, Del. - A rare, painful condition in cats has one Milford man asking for help.

Joshua Wilson's cat Mihos was diagnosed with Plasma Cell Pododermatitis, a disease that causes foot pads to swell, ulcerate and bleed.  He says he took his cat to a veterinarian, who told him Mihos needed surgery. Wilson says he's working as much as he can, but struggling to save enough money for the operation. 

"I'm putting money aside for that, but it's still hard," he says. "I didn't know what option to take."

So Wilson started a GoFundMe page to help raise money to treat his beloved cat. 

"Before I met him, I was depressed and down in the dumps," Wilson explains. "And now I feel like he's brought new life to me."

Dr. Misty Wright with the Millsboro Animal Hospital has not treated Mihos, but says it's hard to tell how the condition comes about.

"Pododermatitis is an inflammation of the foot that actually is associated with plasma cells or inflammatory cells that go there. The purpose of those cells are actually to fight of infection and to produce antibody," she says. "Unfortunately [with] pododermatitis we don't know a whole lot about why it happens but it has been associated with things like feline aids as well as herpes, virus and cell bacterial infections."

Wilson says Mihos is in good health aside from the pododermatitis, something Dr. Wright says is helpful for a cat's recovery.

"They can live a long life if they are treated appropriately as long as its not associated with aids or other diseases."

Wilson says Mihos is his inspiration to be positive.

"Every day I come home, he's in pain and I see him and he still manages to walk around the best he can," he says. "I just don't want to see anything happen to him. That would be devastating to me."

Wilson's fundraiser can be found here. 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Dover Fire Department Flag Honoring Military Service Taken From Post

    Dover Fire Department Flag Honoring Military Service Taken From Post

    10/24/2017 19:34:00 -04:002017-10-24 23:34:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 24 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-10-24 23:34:25 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- The Dover Fire Department said on Tuesday that a flag honoring the U.S. Coast Guard was pulled from the side of its building over the past weekend---an incident caught on surveillance video---but remains missing.The Dover Fire DepartmMore
    DOVER, Del. -- The Dover Fire Department said on Tuesday that a flag honoring the U.S. Coast Guard was pulled from the side of its building over the past weekend---an incident caught on surveillance video---but remains missing.The Dover Fire DepartmMore

  • The Salisbury School Helps Maasai People

    The Salisbury School Helps Maasai People

    10/24/2017 18:58:00 -04:002017-10-24 22:58:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 24 2017 6:59 PM EDT2017-10-24 22:59:17 GMT
    SALISBURY, Md.- The people of Maasai traveled from Kenya to spread education about their culture to students in Salisbury. Before they arrived on Delmarva the trinkets and handmade ornaments they brought with them were stolen in D.C. The groupMore
    SALISBURY, Md.- The people of Maasai traveled from Kenya to spread education about their culture to students in Salisbury. Before they arrived on Delmarva the trinkets and handmade ornaments they brought with them were stolen in D.C. The groupMore

  • Trial Begins for Co-Defendant in Mitchell's Martial Arts Sexual Abuse Case

    Trial Begins for Co-Defendant in Mitchell's Martial Arts Sexual Abuse Case

    10/24/2017 18:54:00 -04:002017-10-24 22:54:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 24 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-10-24 22:54:58 GMT
    Zachariah Justice Bennett and Leah Corinn WrightZachariah Justice Bennett and Leah Corinn Wright
    Salisbury, Md.- The trial began Tuesday morning for Leah Wright, a co-defendant in the Mitchell's Martial Arts sexual abuse case. Back in 2016, two Salisbury martial arts instructors were put behind bars following the accusations that they sexually assauMore
    Salisbury, Md.- The trial began Tuesday morning for Leah Wright, a co-defendant in the Mitchell's Martial Arts sexual abuse case. Back in 2016, two Salisbury martial arts instructors were put behind bars following the accusations that they sexually assauMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices