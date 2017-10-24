The Salisbury School Helps Maasai People - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

The Salisbury School Helps Maasai People

Posted: 10/24/2017 18:58:00 -04:00 Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.- The people of Maasai traveled from Kenya to spread education about their culture to students in Salisbury. 

Before they arrived on Delmarva the trinkets and handmade ornaments they brought with them were stolen in D.C.  The group said it's custom for their culture to bring a gift for their hosts, but they also hoped to sell them for their community. 

"[To send] money back home so that we be able to have the community have access to clean and safe water," Joseph Ole Sunguyia said. 

After hearing about their experiences yesterday, students at The Salisbury School joined together to help the group.  Eighth grade student mayor Ryder Myrick says it's the perfect opportunity to show the people of Maasai kindness when others didn't.

"I just felt that when they came here to help better their village that it was just wrong that we took advantage of them," Myrick said.  "Or that someone, you know, broke in and they had good intentions too."

Director of Cultural Affairs June Krell-Salgado said the group is full of wonderful people who deserve this generosity. 

"Whenever something bad happens there always seems to be the opposite and a positive thing. It all balances out," Krell-Salgado said. 

Donations for the people of Maasai were collected at Salisbury University on Tuesday night after their performance.  The Salisbury School is still planning a fundraiser for proceeds to send back to the village. 

The group will return to Kenya on Thursday.

