Dover Fire Department Flag Honoring Military Service Taken From Post

Posted: 10/24/2017 19:34:00 -04:00

DOVER, Del. -- The Dover Fire Department said on Tuesday that a flag honoring the U.S. Coast Guard was pulled from the side of its building over the past weekend---an incident caught on surveillance video---but remains missing.

The Dover Fire Department said in a post on Facebook that video surveillance recordings from about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday showed a group of people walking by a series of flags honoring the United States and branches of the military along the downtown firehouse's outer wall along Reed Street, with some of them hopping up toward the flags.

Fire Chief Buck Carey said a person in the group could be seen jumping up and yanking one of the flags out of its holder and a second camera recorded the man fleeing across Governors Avenue.

A Dover police department spokesman confirmed the agency is investigating the incident.

