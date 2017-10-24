Queen Anne's County Bus Driver Charged with DUI - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Queen Anne's County Bus Driver Charged with DUI

CENTREVILLE, Md. -- Maryland State Police arrested a school bus driver today for driving under the influence in Queen Anne's County. 

According to police, Dale Clark, Jr., 54, of Chester, Md., was charged with a DUI, and other related traffic charges, after other drivers on the road witnessed Clark driving a school bus erratically on Route 50 near Kent Narrows in Queen Anne’s County. It happened around 2:00 p.m. this afternoon. 

Police said Clark continued driving north on Route 301 from Route 50, where troopers then spotted him on the road. MSP said he was the sole occupant in the school bus and they believed at the time that Clark was driving for Queen Anne’s County Public Schools.

He failed the standardized field sobriety test on scene, police said, and was transported to the Centreville Barrack for processing. 

The Queen Anne’s County School Board was contacted and sent a replacement driver to pick up the school bus from the scene.

