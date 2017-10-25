Grant Program for Local Police Agencies Under Investigation

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A state fund established by Delaware officials to dole out taxpayer money to local police agencies is under investigation.



The State Aid to Local Law Enforcement Committee disclosed the investigation this month in response to a FOIA complaint by the Associated Press regarding a closed meeting.



Officials say some police agencies are struggling to stay within the guidelines and standards for three separate funds managed by the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, including State Aid to Local Law Enforcement, or SALLE.



Citing the appearance of misappropriation or misuse of funds, officials have hired a former state trooper to determine whether there has been a deliberate misuse of grant funds.



Meanwhile, the attorney general's office ruled Tuesday that the SALLE committee did not violate FOIA in discussing the investigation privately.