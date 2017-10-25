Delaware Police Make 11 Arrests in Gang Investigation

EDGEMOOR, Del. (AP)- Delaware police have made nearly a dozen arrests in a months-long gang investigation.



New Castle County Police say the investigation targeted the Exit 4/Mag Boys gang and other gangs in Edgemoor, adjacent to Wilmington.



Police announced 11 arrests Tuesday night, including three juveniles.



The eight adults, ranging in age from 18 to 28, face charges including felony gang participation and drug dealing.



The arrests also resulted in seizures of heroin, marijuana, ammunition, cash, gang clothing and other gang memorabilia.



Police say the investigation began in July.