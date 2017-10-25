Fines of $250 a Day for Disrepair at Defunct Country Club

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- The owner of a defunct Delaware country club property is facing fines of $250 a day after inspectors say the 111-acre site has fallen into disrepair.



The Brandywine Country Club outside Wilmington closed in 2015, but developer Louis Capano III bought the site with plans for a housing development with more than 500 units. Neighbors are concerned the development will bring overcrowding and traffic.



In the meantime, New Castle County inspectors say they have found multiple code violations.



The News Journal in Wilmington reports http://delonline.us/2yM9UMy ) the county has started fining Capano $250 a day.



The alleged violations include a partially filled swimming pool littered with debris, high grass and a dead tree.

