US New Home Sales Soar to Highest Level in a Decade - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

US New Home Sales Soar to Highest Level in a Decade

Posted: 10/25/2017 10:32:00 -04:00 Updated:
This Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, photo shows a new home for sale in a housing development in Raeford, N.C. On Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, the Commerce Department reports on sales of new homes in September. (Swayne B. Hall/Associated Press) This Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, photo shows a new home for sale in a housing development in Raeford, N.C. On Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, the Commerce Department reports on sales of new homes in September. (Swayne B. Hall/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON (AP)- Sales of new U.S. homes jumped last month to the highest level since October 2007. It's a sign that Americans, unable to find existing homes, are turning to new construction.

The Commerce Department says new home sales leapt 18.9 percent in September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 667,000, the most in a decade. Sales rose in all regions, including the South, where they increased nearly 26 percent.

The government says it couldn't estimate what impact, if any, last month's hurricanes had on the data.

A supply crunch of existing homes has frustrated many would-be buyers and hobbled the housing market this year. September's figures suggest that Americans are increasingly looking to new homes instead, which could encourage more construction. Yet developers have struggled to keep up with demand.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Talbot Sheriff's Office Participating in National Drug Take Back Day

    Talbot Sheriff's Office Participating in National Drug Take Back Day

    10/25/2017 11:29:00 -04:002017-10-25 15:29:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-10-25 15:33:24 GMT
    (Photo: CBS)(Photo: CBS)
    The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday will be joining law enforcement across the country in an attempt to collect and destroy unwanted prescription drugs.More
    The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday will be joining law enforcement across the country in an attempt to collect and destroy unwanted prescription drugs.More

  • US New Home Sales Soar to Highest Level in a Decade

    US New Home Sales Soar to Highest Level in a Decade

    10/25/2017 10:32:00 -04:002017-10-25 14:32:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-10-25 14:32:02 GMT
    This Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, photo shows a new home for sale in a housing development in Raeford, N.C. On Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, the Commerce Department reports on sales of new homes in September. (Swayne B. Hall/Associated Press)This Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, photo shows a new home for sale in a housing development in Raeford, N.C. On Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, the Commerce Department reports on sales of new homes in September. (Swayne B. Hall/Associated Press)
    Sales of new U.S. homes jumped last month to the highest level since October 2007. It's a sign that Americans, unable to find existing homes, are turning to new construction.More
    Sales of new U.S. homes jumped last month to the highest level since October 2007. It's a sign that Americans, unable to find existing homes, are turning to new construction.More

  • Queen Anne's County Bus Driver Charged with DUI

    Queen Anne's County Bus Driver Charged with DUI

    10/24/2017 21:55:00 -04:002017-10-25 01:55:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 10:21 AM EDT2017-10-25 14:21:49 GMT
    The top of a Wicomico County School Bus. (Photo: WBOC)The top of a Wicomico County School Bus. (Photo: WBOC)
    Maryland State Police arrested a school bus driver Tuesday for driving under the influence in Queen Anne's County.More
    Maryland State Police arrested a school bus driver Tuesday for driving under the influence in Queen Anne's County.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices