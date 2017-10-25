Talbot Sheriff's Office Participating in National Drug Take Back Day

EASTON, Md.- The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday will be joining law enforcement across the country in an attempt to collect and destroy unwanted prescription drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has been working over the last several years with the Miles River Sail & Power Squadron, and this year will be joined by the Easton Lions Club, by setting up collection sites twice a year.

The Sheriff's Office said that for this year's National Drug Take Back Day it has been given permission by Harris Teeter of Easton and the Christ Church-St Michael’s Parish to set up collection sites on Saturday, Oct. 28 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6: p.m.

Members of the Miles River Sail & Power Squadron, the Easton Lions Club, along with uniformed members of the Sheriff’s Office, will be at these locations with safe collection barrels to collect and properly dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.

The Sheriff's Office said that while they are able to collect all prescription drugs, hypodermic needles should be taken to a local hospital for disposal.

Harris Teeter is located at 28528 Marlboro Ave. in Easton and the Christ Church-St. Michaels Parish House is located at 103 Willow St. in St. Michaels.

Both locations will be clearly marked with banners identifying the drug take back initiative.