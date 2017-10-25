Hogan Announces $50M to Deploy Smart Traffic Signals - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Hogan Announces $50M to Deploy Smart Traffic Signals

Posted: 10/25/2017 12:58:00 -04:00 Updated:
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday a $50 million plan to deploy a system that uses real-time traffic conditions and computer software to adjust the timing of traffic signals. (Photo credit: Larry Hogan Facebook page) Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday a $50 million plan to deploy a system that uses real-time traffic conditions and computer software to adjust the timing of traffic signals. (Photo credit: Larry Hogan Facebook page)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland is getting smarter traffic signals.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday a $50 million plan to deploy a system that uses real-time traffic conditions and computer software to adjust the timing of traffic signals.

The Hogan administration says it will ease congestion for about 700,000 drivers a day on 14 major corridors. Three of them are in Anne Arundel County, two are in Baltimore County and three are in Charles County. Harford and Prince George's counties will each get smart signals in two corridors. Howard and Montgomery counties will get signals in one corridor each.

The governor says it's the second phase of his traffic-relief plan. Last month, he announced a $9 billion plan to add four lanes to I-270, I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

 
