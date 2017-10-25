Police Investigate Seaford Home Invasion - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Investigate Seaford Home Invasion

Posted: 10/25/2017 16:57:00 -04:00 Updated:

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion that occurred in Seaford early Wednesday morning.

According to police, it happened a little after 4 a.m. in the 11,000 block of Orange Blossom Lane. 

A man entered the home and confronted two women who had been sleeping in the living room. He reportedly grabbed one of the women and dragged her through the home while holding a handgun, police said.

The women told police that the suspect rifled through the home and took cell phones and a video game console.

The women attempted to leave the home, but they encountered the man, who then fired his weapon in an unknown direction. After that, the man left the area, according to police.

Neither of the women were injured.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact Detective A. Bluto at 302-752-3864 or Sergeant A. Wright at 302-752-3803. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online. 

