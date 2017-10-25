Allen Harim Breaks Ground on New Hatchery in Dagsboro

DAGSBORO, Del. - Allen Harim broke ground on their new $22 million hatchery in Dagsboro afternoon.

When completed, the facility will be 70,000 square feet and be able to produce 2.5 million eggs a week. Governor John Carney called the project an investment in the entire state's future.

"Reinvestment, recapitalization in this facility--a combination of your Seaford facility--for here is a way of securing the future of those individual family farmers, of securing the poultry industry in our great state of Delaware and securing the future [...] of Sussex County."

The hatchery will replace Allen Harim's current Seaford hatchery. Employees there will be offered jobs at the new hatchery or other Allen Harim operations. Allen Harim President and CEO Joe Moran said the facility will be state of the art, with water reuse technology allowing up to 80 percent of the hatchery water to be recycled.

"This is an exciting moment for this company and a significant investment for our company on Delmarva," he said. "Our No Antibiotic Ever chicken requires us to have the healthiest and strongest chicks right from the start, and this new hatchery will ensure that. This facility will be energy efficient, environmentally friendly and the most technologically-advanced hatchery on Delmarva."

Allen Harim estimates the hatchery will open late next year.