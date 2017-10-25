Milford Man Raises over $2000 in Less than 24 Hours for Cat with Rare Condition

MILFORD, Del. - A beloved cat will now get the care he needs, thanks to over 75 total strangers.

Joshua Wilson started a GoFundMe to pay for surgery for his cat Mihos. Mihos suffers from plasma cell pododermatitus, a painful condition that causes his foot pads to swell, ulcerate and bleed. On afternoon, Wilson told WBOC he had raised $210 of the $1500 he was asking for. Less than 24 hours later, that number skyrocketed to over $2,000.

"It's really inspiring for me knowing that people actually care," Wilson says. "It made my year. This is the highlight of my whole year. "

Mihos has an appointment with the Millsboro Animal Hospital on Thursday, where the veterinarian will determine the next steps for Mihos' treatment. Wilson plans to use the extra money raised to pay for Mihos' future care, including vet bills, food, and supplies. Wilson says this process surpassed all expectations. To all those who donated, he says thank you.

"I never in my wildest dreams would have imagined and I'd like to thank everyone for all your love and support that you give," he says. "It means a lot to me. It means a lot to Mihos"

To those interested in Mihos' recovery, Wilson says he has a plan.

"As soon as he's better I'm going to post pictures on [the GoFundMe] and show everybody," Wilson explains with a smile. "I'm going to keep everybody updated."

