Schwartz Center Working Group To Look at Cost of Re-Opening Dover Theatre

DOVER, Del. -- A working group involving nonprofits and other city leaders is looking at ways to re-open the Schwartz Center for the Arts, which closed over the summer due to flagging ticket sales over the past few years.

The group is looking into various factors like the cost to operate the Schwartz and what kinds of programming could be offered to attract audiences.

Chanda Jackson with NCALL Research, also a Capital School Board member, said she thinks the programming at the Schwartz needs to be more diverse and reflect the Dover community as a whole.

"I think it's important that we reach out to the community and find out exactly what they would like to see here at the Schwartz," she said.

Whom will pay to keep a re-opened Schwartz in business could be a significant issue, and the working group is looking at the topic.

Dover City Council President Tim Slavin, who spearheaded the effort to get the Schwartz working group formed, said he doesn't think the city itself would be all that involved in the operations of a revived theater.

"To me, I don't see running an arts center as a core city function," he said.

Wesley College and Delaware State University have joint-ownership of the theater but officials with both schools have said both are interested in supporting the arts community but neither is interested in subsidizing the operations of the theater.