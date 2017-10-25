Perdue Farms Brings New Product to North Salisbury Elementary Lu - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Perdue Farms Brings New Product to North Salisbury Elementary Lunch Menu

Posted: 10/25/2017 18:55:00 -04:00 Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.  Students at North Salisbury Elementary School were in for a surprise this morning when Perdue Farms Chairman Jim Perdue visited their cafeteria to debut a new food product for the school's lunch menu.

Perdue and Wicomico Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Donna C. Hanlin helped serve students drumsticks that they say have never been raised with antibiotics.

Perdue says, "We came out with this product line here a couple of years ago so its great that Wicomico County is using the products and I think its all part of a healthy eating program so I think its sort of a win-win for everybody."

This comes along with National Farm to School Month. It is a time to support local economies, and connect children and communities with the source of their food.

Superintendent Hanlin says this partnership tackles several important issues. Hanlin said, “It allows Wicomico Public Schools to put some of our food purchasing dollars back into our community, supporting our local workforce and farmers”, said Hanlin. “It is mostly about making healthy choices for our students by serving chicken raised with no antibiotics ever from the Perdue Farms company.”

Perdue adds, “It’s important for students to learn about where their food comes from, how it’s raised and the people who are responsible for getting that food to them, and to recognize the economic importance of agriculture to our community."

