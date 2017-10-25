perdye - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Perdue Farms Brings New Product to North Salisbury Elementary Lunch Menu

Posted: 10/25/2017 18:55:00 -04:00 Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.  Students at North Salisbury Elementary School were in for a surprise this morning when Perdue Farms Chairman Jim Perdue visited their cafeteria to debut a new food product for the school's lunch menu.

Perdue and Wicomico Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Donna C. Hanlin helped serve students drumsticks that they say have never been raised with antibiotics.

Perdue says, "We came out with this product line here a couple of years ago so its great that Wicomico County is using the products and I think its all part of a healthy eating program so I think its sort of a win-win for everybody."

This comes along with National Farm to School Month. It is a time to support local economies, and connect children and communities with the source of their food.

Superintendent Hanlin says this partnership tackles several important issues. Hanlin said, “It allows Wicomico Public Schools to put some of our food purchasing dollars back into our community, supporting our local workforce and farmers”, said Hanlin. “It is mostly about making healthy choices for our students by serving chicken raised with no antibiotics ever from the Perdue Farms company.”

Perdue adds, “It’s important for students to learn about where their food comes from, how it’s raised and the people who are responsible for getting that food to them, and to recognize the economic importance of agriculture to our community."

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Perdue Farms Brings New Product to North Salisbury Elementary Lunch Menu

    perdye

    10/25/2017 18:55:00 -04:002017-10-25 22:55:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-10-25 23:44:39 GMT
    Students at North Salisbury Elementary School were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when Perdue Farms Chairman Jim Perdue visited their cafeteria to debut a new food product for the school's lunch menu.More
    Students at North Salisbury Elementary School were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when Perdue Farms Chairman Jim Perdue visited their cafeteria to debut a new food product for the school's lunch menu.More

  • Schwartz Center Working Group To Look at Cost of Re-Opening Dover Theatre

    Schwartz Center Working Group To Look at Cost of Re-Opening Dover Theatre

    10/25/2017 18:53:00 -04:002017-10-25 22:53:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:53:50 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- A working group involving nonprofits and other city leaders is looking at ways to re-open the Schwartz Center for the Arts, which closed over the summer due to flagging ticket sales over the past few years.The group is looking into variousMore
    DOVER, Del. -- A working group involving nonprofits and other city leaders is looking at ways to re-open the Schwartz Center for the Arts, which closed over the summer due to flagging ticket sales over the past few years.The group is looking into variousMore

  • Eastern Shore to Get its First Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Salisbury

    Eastern Shore to Get its First Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Salisbury

    10/25/2017 18:35:00 -04:002017-10-25 22:35:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:36:20 GMT
    Peninsula Alternative Health.Peninsula Alternative Health.
    SALISBURY, Md. --- Peninsula Alternative Health is set to become the first medical marijuana dispensary on the Eastern Shore after receiving approval for its dispensary license this week.Peninsula Alternative Health CEO Anthony Darby said the dispensaryMore
    SALISBURY, Md. --- Peninsula Alternative Health is set to become the first medical marijuana dispensary on the Eastern Shore after receiving approval for its dispensary license this week.Peninsula Alternative Health CEO Anthony Darby said the dispensaryMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices