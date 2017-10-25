Perdue Farms Brings New Product to North Salisbury Elementary Lunch Menu

The Dover Fire Department said on Tuesday that a flag honoring the U.S. Coast Guard was pulled from the side of its building over the past weekend---an incident caught on surveillance video---but remains missing.More
The trial began Tuesday morning for Leah Wright, a co-defendant in the Mitchell's Martial Arts sexual abuse case. Back in 2016, two Salisbury martial arts instructors were put behind bars following the accusations that they sexually assaulted young students.More
A rare, painful condition in cats has one Milford man asking for help.
Joshua Wilson's cat Mihos was diagnosed with Plasma Cell Pododermatitis, a disease that causes foot pads to swell, ulcerate and bleed. He says he took his cat to a veterinarian, who told him Mihos needed surgery. Wilson says he's working as much as he can, but struggling to save enough money for the operation.More
