Rehoboth Car Crash Partially Closes Coastal Highway - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rehoboth Car Crash Partially Closes Coastal Highway

Posted: 10/25/2017 21:07:00 -04:00 Updated:

REHOBOTH, Del. - Delaware State Police are on the scene of a deadly motor vehicle crash that occurred around 7:50 p.m. on Coastal Highway in the area of Old Landing Road, killing one pedestrian. 

Delaware polices' say that the accident involved a passenger car and a pedestrian.  The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.  The southbound lane of Old Landing Road is completely shut down. 

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is to assume the investigation. Police say to expect delays in the area and advise drivers to seek alternate routes of travel. 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Rehoboth Car Crash Partially Closes Coastal Highway

    Rehoboth Car Crash Partially Closes Coastal Highway

    10/25/2017 21:07:00 -04:002017-10-26 01:07:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-10-26 01:07:55 GMT
    Delaware police are on the scene of a deadly motor vehicle crash that occurred around 7:50 p.m. on Coastal Highway in the area of Old Landing Road, killing one pedestrian.More
    Delaware police are on the scene of a deadly motor vehicle crash that occurred around 7:50 p.m. on Coastal Highway in the area of Old Landing Road, killing one pedestrian.More

  • Perdue Farms Brings New Product to North Salisbury Elementary Lunch Menu

    perdye

    10/25/2017 18:55:00 -04:002017-10-25 22:55:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-10-25 23:44:39 GMT
    Students at North Salisbury Elementary School were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when Perdue Farms Chairman Jim Perdue visited their cafeteria to debut a new food product for the school's lunch menu.More
    Students at North Salisbury Elementary School were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when Perdue Farms Chairman Jim Perdue visited their cafeteria to debut a new food product for the school's lunch menu.More

  • Schwartz Center Working Group To Look at Cost of Re-Opening Dover Theatre

    Schwartz Center Working Group To Look at Cost of Re-Opening Dover Theatre

    10/25/2017 18:53:00 -04:002017-10-25 22:53:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:53:50 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- A working group involving nonprofits and other city leaders is looking at ways to re-open the Schwartz Center for the Arts, which closed over the summer due to flagging ticket sales over the past few years.The group is looking into variousMore
    DOVER, Del. -- A working group involving nonprofits and other city leaders is looking at ways to re-open the Schwartz Center for the Arts, which closed over the summer due to flagging ticket sales over the past few years.The group is looking into variousMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices