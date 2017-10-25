Rehoboth Car Crash Partially Closes Coastal Highway

REHOBOTH, Del. - Delaware State Police are on the scene of a deadly motor vehicle crash that occurred around 7:50 p.m. on Coastal Highway in the area of Old Landing Road, killing one pedestrian.

Delaware polices' say that the accident involved a passenger car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. The southbound lane of Old Landing Road is completely shut down.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is to assume the investigation. Police say to expect delays in the area and advise drivers to seek alternate routes of travel.