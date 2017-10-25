Opioid Crisis Call Center Spreads Resources

SALISBURY, Md.- As our "Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis" special went on the air on Wednesday night calls were steadily ringing into the WBOC newsplex.

Volunteers from six different organizations on Delmarva answered as families, friends and addicts themselves dialed into our lines. David Baugh is a recovering addict and now runs a sober living facility in Delaware called Square One DE Inc. He says those calls were heart wrenching and touching.

"I got to answer the phones and talk to a lot of amazing people who are going through and have family members going through this epidemic. It was great to hear them and hear their hearts," Baugh said.

Baugh said he's seen so much turmoil from this growing epidemic.

"I've seen so many lives destroyed. Addicts lives, families of addicts and it's, it just tears my heart apart," Baugh said.

Jackie Ball is the vice-president of the Worcester County Warriors Against Opiate Addiction. She knows the heartbreak of addiction all too well as a parent. Ball said one of her calls tonight came from an addict in need.

"I had someone call me who just got out of a place, a treatment center and then was gonna use again and wanted desperately to find some help before he did," Ball said.

She said it was the toughest call she had all night.

"You basically wanna say meet me outside and I'll help you. I mean it, you want to do everything you can," Ball said.

If you or someone you love is battling with addiction there is an unlimited amount of support on Delmarva.