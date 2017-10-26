The GEICO Skytypers to Perform at 2018 OC Air Show

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP/WBOC)- The GEICO Skytypers will be returning to the Ocean City Air Show's 2018 performance.



The Skytypers will be performing low-flying aerobatics and skytyping at the 2018 show on June 16 and 17, event organizers announced Wednesday.



Skytyper team owner and flight lead Larry Arken says unlike the more traditional skywriting, they type 17 times faster and generate messages with 20-25 characters in less than two minutes.



The squadron pilots six vintage SNJ-2 WWII-era aircraft, which served as the classroom for most of the Allied pilots flying in WWII. The planes have been recognized by several names, including the T-6 Texan by the Army Aircorp and the "pilot maker" by crew members.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline next year's air show.