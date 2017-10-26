First Reported Influenza Cases in Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

First Reported Influenza Cases in Delaware

Posted: 10/26/2017 11:45:00 -04:00 Updated:

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) has found the state's first laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza for the 2017-2018 flu season.

According to the DPH, six individuals have been diagnosed with the flu in October. Three of them were hospitalized due to the illness. They include a 66-year-old male, an 81-year-old female from New Castle County and a 73-year-old Kent County female.

The DPH says there are two main types of influenza virus - types A and B - that routinely spread in people and are responsible for seasonal flu outbreaks each year. All six cases of the lab-confirmed influenza cases are type A.

“For the past several weeks, we have been encouraging people to get vaccinated as a preventive measure against getting the flu. Now that we have lab-confirmation of our first cases, we hope this further motivates individuals who have not yet gotten their annual flu shot to do so,” said Dr. Awele Maduka-Ezeh. “Getting a flu shot is quick, easy, and not only protects you, but also those around you.”

DPH urges all Delawareans 6 months of age and older to get vaccinated soon if they have not yet done so. The flu is easy to transmit and you can get it even from seemingly healthy, but unvaccinated, children and adults. Since it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body that protect against influenza virus infection, it is important to get the flu shot as early as possible to give your body time to build immunity. The intranasal vaccine (flu mist) is not being recommended this year based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s analysis, which showed the intramuscular vaccine was better at protecting against certain strains of influenza.

Vaccinations not only prevent people from getting the flu, but they can reduce the severity of flu illness and prevent visits to the doctor, clinic, emergency room, hospitalizations, and serious consequences (including death) from influenza. Vaccinated people have less chance of missing family, school and work events due to influenza illness.

Delawareans can prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory illness with good hygiene. Washing hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and dispose of tissues immediately. If a tissue is not available, cough or sneeze into your inner elbow.  Droplets from a sneeze can travel up to six feet. Also avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Flu symptoms come on suddenly, and include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches and body aches, chills, and fatigue. Some people get complications including pneumonia, bronchitis, and sinus and ear infections.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Kenton Road Could Be Widened Under Long-Term DelDOT Plan

    Kenton Road Could Be Widened Under Long-Term DelDOT Plan

    10/26/2017 17:30:00 -04:002017-10-26 21:30:00 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-10-26 21:30:59 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- It may take years, but Kenton Road in Dover could soon have two southbound lanes for part of a 1.2-mile stretch and additional turn lanes along it.DelDOT announced this week that its preferred plan for improving Kenton Road, commonlyMore
    DOVER, Del. --- It may take years, but Kenton Road in Dover could soon have two southbound lanes for part of a 1.2-mile stretch and additional turn lanes along it.DelDOT announced this week that its preferred plan for improving Kenton Road, commonlyMore

  • Seaford Man Charged With Attempted Murder

    Seaford Man Charged With Attempted Murder

    10/26/2017 17:17:00 -04:002017-10-26 21:17:00 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 5:18 PM EDT2017-10-26 21:18:38 GMT
    Bryan Wendell KingBryan Wendell King
    A Seaford man is being held without bond on attempted murder and other charges, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.More
    A Seaford man is being held without bond on attempted murder and other charges, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.More

  • Downtown Revitalization Underway in Princess Anne

    Downtown Revitalization Underway in Princess Anne

    10/26/2017 17:05:00 -04:002017-10-26 21:05:00 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 5:05 PM EDT2017-10-26 21:05:23 GMT
    Town officials and businesses in Princess Anne are working to turn a sleepy, historic main street into a thriving downtown area.More
    Town officials and businesses in Princess Anne are working to turn a sleepy, historic main street into a thriving downtown area.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Updated: Police ID Man Struck, Killed on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach

    Rehoboth Car Crash Partially Closes Coastal Highway

    10/25/2017 21:07:00 -04:002017-10-26 01:07:00 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 9:49 AM EDT2017-10-26 13:49:41 GMT
    Delaware State Police say a 54-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car Wednesday night on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach.More
    Delaware State Police say a 54-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car Wednesday night on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach.More

  • Eastern Shore to Get its First Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Salisbury

    Eastern Shore to Get its First Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Salisbury

    10/25/2017 18:35:00 -04:002017-10-25 22:35:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:36:20 GMT
    Peninsula Alternative Health.Peninsula Alternative Health.
    SALISBURY, Md. --- Peninsula Alternative Health is set to become the first medical marijuana dispensary on the Eastern Shore after receiving approval for its dispensary license this week.Peninsula Alternative Health CEO Anthony Darby said the dispensaryMore
    SALISBURY, Md. --- Peninsula Alternative Health is set to become the first medical marijuana dispensary on the Eastern Shore after receiving approval for its dispensary license this week.Peninsula Alternative Health CEO Anthony Darby said the dispensaryMore

  • Perdue Farms Brings New Product to North Salisbury Elementary Lunch Menu

    perdye

    10/25/2017 18:55:00 -04:002017-10-25 22:55:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-10-25 23:44:39 GMT
    Students at North Salisbury Elementary School were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when Perdue Farms Chairman Jim Perdue visited their cafeteria to debut a new food product for the school's lunch menu.More
    Students at North Salisbury Elementary School were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when Perdue Farms Chairman Jim Perdue visited their cafeteria to debut a new food product for the school's lunch menu.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 1

    Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 1

    Part 1 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We begin with two stories of addiction and heartbreak. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

    Part 1 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We begin with two stories of addiction and heartbreak. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

  • Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 5

    Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 5

    Part 5 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - Our final story focuses on a Delmarva man and his lifesaving recovery center. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

    Part 5 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - Our final story focuses on a Delmarva man and his lifesaving recovery center. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

  • Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 3

    Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 3

    Part 3 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We introduce you to Charlie Honaker who has battled drug addiction for a long time. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

    Part 3 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We introduce you to Charlie Honaker who has battled drug addiction for a long time. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices