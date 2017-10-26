EVO's New Equipment Will Give its Beer a Taste of Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md.- Evolution Craft Brewing Co. in Salisbury is looking to incorporate a taste of Delmarva into its beer with the help of a new piece of equipment: "the coolship."

The coolship is a unique structure that EVO's owner, Tom Knorr, said he came across when visiting Belgium.

"I just fell in love with the different complexity of the beers, the flavors, the nice tart and sourness of the beer," he said.

The coolship is intended to sit in a room with open windows. It is something that brewers say gives a unique taste to the beer.

"Instead of using lab yeast we're going to use our local flora - our local yeast - to actually inoculate the beer," he said.

Brewer Mike Pirounski said it is a flavor that will be unique to Salisbury.

"This brewing technique really allows brewers to capture the essence of their environment," Pirounski said.

After the beer sits in the coolship for about a day or two, it is then moved into oak barrels. The beer will then sit in the oak barrels to ferment for about a year.

Pirounski said because it's a lengthy process, it's a specialty beer that will be produced in low quantities.

Knorr said the coolship is part of Evo's expansion project.