Man Injured in Salisbury Shooting

SALISBURY, Md.- Police are investigating a late Thursday morning shooting that happened in the area of East Church and Linwood streets in Salisbury.

Salisbury police said a man, who has not yet been identified, was shot in the back and was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for treatment. There is no word yet on the victim's condition.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the shooting. However, police said there is no on-going threat to the neighborhood.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165.