Northam Hoping Sterling Background Resonates in Age of Trump - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Northam Hoping Sterling Background Resonates in Age of Trump

Posted: 10/26/2017 13:47:00 -04:00 Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Ralph Northam may have a politician's dream background, but he's still struggling how to define himself in the age of Trump.

The Democratic nominee in Virginia's closely watched race for governor, Northam is banking heavily on his career as a pediatric neurologist and Army doctor who volunteered for two decades at a children's hospice. It's a strategy that may work, as most polls show Northam with a small but consistent lead over Republican Ed Gillespie.

But Northam has been less sure-footed when it comes to how he'll handle Trump, alternating between presenting himself as a fighter and a pragmatist. That approach has frustrated some Democrats and provided an opening for Republican attacks.

Friends and colleagues say Northam has always been motivated by a genuine desire to help people, not to advance a political career.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Trump Declares Opioids a Public Health Emergency

    Trump Declares Opioids a Public Health Emergency

    10/26/2017 14:42:00 -04:002017-10-26 18:42:00 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-10-26 19:02:40 GMT
    President Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon declared the nation's opioid crisis a public health emergency. (Photo: CBS)President Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon declared the nation's opioid crisis a public health emergency. (Photo: CBS)
    President Donald Trump on Thursday declared the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency - a step that will expand access to medical services in rural areas, among other changes.More
    President Donald Trump on Thursday declared the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency - a step that will expand access to medical services in rural areas, among other changes.More

  • Man Injured in Salisbury Shooting

    Man Injured in Salisbury Shooting

    10/26/2017 13:28:00 -04:002017-10-26 17:28:00 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 1:40 PM EDT2017-10-26 17:40:05 GMT
    The scene of Thursday's shooting in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC)The scene of Thursday's shooting in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC)
    Salisbury police are investigating a late Thursday morning shooting that happened in the area of East Church and Linwood streets.More
    Police are investigating a late Thursday morning shooting that happened in the area of East Church and Linwood streets in Salisbury, Md.More

  • EVO's New Equipment Will Give its Beer a Taste of Delmarva

    EVO's New Equipment Will Give its Beer a Taste of Delmarva

    10/26/2017 13:14:00 -04:002017-10-26 17:14:00 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 1:36 PM EDT2017-10-26 17:36:38 GMT
    EVO is looking to incorporate a taste of Delmarva into its beer with the help of a new piece of equipment, "the coolship."More
    Evolution Craft Brewing Co. in Salisbury is looking to incorporate a taste of Delmarva into its beer with the help of a new piece of equipment: "the coolship."More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Updated: Police ID Man Struck, Killed on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach

    Rehoboth Car Crash Partially Closes Coastal Highway

    10/25/2017 21:07:00 -04:002017-10-26 01:07:00 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 9:49 AM EDT2017-10-26 13:49:41 GMT
    Delaware State Police say a 54-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car Wednesday night on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach.More
    Delaware State Police say a 54-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car Wednesday night on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach.More

  • Eastern Shore to Get its First Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Salisbury

    Eastern Shore to Get its First Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Salisbury

    10/25/2017 18:35:00 -04:002017-10-25 22:35:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:36:20 GMT
    Peninsula Alternative Health.Peninsula Alternative Health.
    SALISBURY, Md. --- Peninsula Alternative Health is set to become the first medical marijuana dispensary on the Eastern Shore after receiving approval for its dispensary license this week.Peninsula Alternative Health CEO Anthony Darby said the dispensaryMore
    SALISBURY, Md. --- Peninsula Alternative Health is set to become the first medical marijuana dispensary on the Eastern Shore after receiving approval for its dispensary license this week.Peninsula Alternative Health CEO Anthony Darby said the dispensaryMore

  • Perdue Farms Brings New Product to North Salisbury Elementary Lunch Menu

    perdye

    10/25/2017 18:55:00 -04:002017-10-25 22:55:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-10-25 23:44:39 GMT
    Students at North Salisbury Elementary School were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when Perdue Farms Chairman Jim Perdue visited their cafeteria to debut a new food product for the school's lunch menu.More
    Students at North Salisbury Elementary School were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when Perdue Farms Chairman Jim Perdue visited their cafeteria to debut a new food product for the school's lunch menu.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 1

    Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 1

    Part 1 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We begin with two stories of addiction and heartbreak. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

    Part 1 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We begin with two stories of addiction and heartbreak. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

  • Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 5

    Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 5

    Part 5 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - Our final story focuses on a Delmarva man and his lifesaving recovery center. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

    Part 5 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - Our final story focuses on a Delmarva man and his lifesaving recovery center. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

  • Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 3

    Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 3

    Part 3 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We introduce you to Charlie Honaker who has battled drug addiction for a long time. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

    Part 3 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We introduce you to Charlie Honaker who has battled drug addiction for a long time. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices